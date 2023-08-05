STERIS (NYSE:STE) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE opened at $226.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.02. STERIS has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00.

Insider Activity at STERIS

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. STERIS’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $153,900,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $100,756,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $91,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

