Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given New $37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $36.18 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 28.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 64.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 26.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

