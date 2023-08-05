Steward Financial Group LLC Sells 138 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Steward Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.1% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 54.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 826,435 shares of company stock valued at $25,801,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $128.54 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

