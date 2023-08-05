Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target to $45.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silk Road Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $58.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $145,770.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $145,770.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $32,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,663,501.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,656 shares of company stock valued at $318,115. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

