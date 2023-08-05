Stifel Nicolaus Raises Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $76.50

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $76.50 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Agree Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.28.

ADC opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $62.67 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 165.91%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.36 per share, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at $34,457,629.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 85,121 shares of company stock worth $5,474,001. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,795,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,646,000 after purchasing an additional 81,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Agree Realty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after purchasing an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Agree Realty by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,648 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

