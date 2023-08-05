Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Gap Up to $20.59

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.59, but opened at $24.21. Stoneridge shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 13,614 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Stoneridge Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $266.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.13 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 49.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,049,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 677,632 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,422,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 261,678 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

