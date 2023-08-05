StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Gap Up to $91.36

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $91.36, but opened at $100.00. StoneX Group shares last traded at $101.80, with a volume of 8,340 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average is $92.59.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 0.40%. Equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,540.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,280.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,280.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in StoneX Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 82,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

