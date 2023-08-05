STP Hits One Day Volume of $1.63 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, STP has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. STP has a market cap of $86.66 million and $1.63 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019702 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017461 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,044.63 or 1.00072580 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000081 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04474208 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $1,934,132.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars.

