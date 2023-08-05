Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) vs. Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Head to Head Review

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.45 -$89.26 million ($34.80) -0.20 Global Blue Group $324.52 million 2.71 -$26.68 million ($0.12) -38.58

Global Blue Group has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Global Blue Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -110.35% -12.39% -3.98% Global Blue Group -8.15% -297.42% -1.86%

Analyst Recommendations

Profitability

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stronghold Digital Mining and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus price target of $19.42, suggesting a potential upside of 173.47%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Volatility and Risk

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, and at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers; and ShipUp, a post-purchase engagement solution for online purchases enabling brands to deliver seamless, proactive, and branded post-purchase communication. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

