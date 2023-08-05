Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 64,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 172,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,255,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

Stryker Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $283.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.78 and a 200-day moving average of $280.97. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $200.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

