Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.66

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 197384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -141.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of May 3, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 103 assets, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,334 guestrooms located in 24 states.

