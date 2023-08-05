Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.66

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 197384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -141.17%.
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of May 3, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 103 assets, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,334 guestrooms located in 24 states.
