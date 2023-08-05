Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $45.79.

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $261,105.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $85,329.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,162,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $261,105.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.