Symbol (XYM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $197,064.75

Symbol (XYM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. Symbol has a total market cap of $162.69 million and approximately $197,064.75 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Symbol has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Symbol coin can now be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Symbol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,238,069,299 coins and its circulating supply is 5,801,357,967 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.