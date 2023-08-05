Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after buying an additional 5,466,898 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 85.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,193,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $498.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

