Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TALO. Stephens began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Talos Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. Talos Energy has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Activity

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $322.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $336,790.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,120,372 shares in the company, valued at $203,671,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

