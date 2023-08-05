Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) Insider David (Dave) Siegel Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN – Get Free Report) insider David (Dave) Siegel bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,500.00 ($48,657.72).

David (Dave) Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, David (Dave) Siegel acquired 500,000 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$85,000.00 ($57,046.98).

On Friday, July 7th, David (Dave) Siegel bought 125,000 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,750.00 ($14,597.32).

On Friday, June 30th, David (Dave) Siegel purchased 25,000 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$4,375.00 ($2,936.24).

On Tuesday, July 4th, David (Dave) Siegel purchased 205,982 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,046.85 ($24,192.52).

Tamboran Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

About Tamboran Resources

Tamboran Resources Limited, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in Australia. It holds interests in exploration permits, which include EP 161 that covers approximately 10,500 square kilometers; EP 136, which covers approximately 4,230 square kilometers; EP 143; and an application under EP(A) 197 name located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin in the Northern Territory.

