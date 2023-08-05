TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.32

Shares of TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.32 and traded as low as $34.60. TDK shares last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 11,340 shares trading hands.

TDK Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

