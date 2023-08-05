Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.68

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.68 and traded as high as C$56.52. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$56.23, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$71.83. The stock has a market cap of C$438.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.