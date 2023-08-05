Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) PT Raised to $54.00

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.08. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $48.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $370.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.67 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 49.16% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

