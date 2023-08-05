Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $60.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEX. Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Terex Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Terex stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58. Terex has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 87.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex



Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.



