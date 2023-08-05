Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Robert W. Stallings Purchases 5,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $307,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $24.77.
Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
