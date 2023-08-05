TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna raised shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.83.

NYSE:TFII opened at $131.26 on Tuesday. TFI International has a one year low of $85.86 and a one year high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.82.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $1,248,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

