The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) CFO Brian C. Evanko Sells 2,307 Shares

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $286.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.44.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,261 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.43.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

