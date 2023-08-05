The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $286.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.44. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $4,705,544. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.43.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

