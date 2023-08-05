The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $164.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. Clorox’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 396.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.77.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

