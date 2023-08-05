The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) CEO Acquires $76,084.11 in Stock

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) CEO Satish Malhotra bought 29,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $76,084.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,609.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Satish Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 19th, Satish Malhotra bought 33,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00.
The Container Store Group Stock Up 4.8 %
The Container Store Group stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Container Store Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on TCS. TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Container Store Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.
About The Container Store Group
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.
