The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) CEO Acquires $76,084.11 in Stock

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) CEO Satish Malhotra bought 29,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $76,084.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,609.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Satish Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

On Friday, May 19th, Satish Malhotra bought 33,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00.

The Container Store Group Stock Up 4.8 %

The Container Store Group stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $259.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.82 million. The Container Store Group had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. Research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TCS. TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Container Store Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About The Container Store Group

(Get Free Report)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.