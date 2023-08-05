The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target to $34.00

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Sapiens International stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $124.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 75,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

