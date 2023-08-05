The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

SJM opened at $149.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $130.68 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -438.71%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

