The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Director Purchases $24,366.10 in Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) Director Anne E. Belec purchased 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $24,366.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,665.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE MTW opened at $17.53 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.41. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,507,000 after buying an additional 84,143 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 120,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,008,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 126,037 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

