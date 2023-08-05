The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,440 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Trading Down 1.8 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

NYSE PGR opened at $126.54 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

