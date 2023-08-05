The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 100,700 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 100,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $6,114,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,095,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,204,285.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 299,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

