The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 100,700 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 100,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $6,114,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,095,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,204,285.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
St. Joe Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.
St. Joe Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than St. Joe
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.