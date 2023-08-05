Thomas F. Lesinski Sells 4,931 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $18,244.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

National CineMedia Trading Up 828.2 %

National CineMedia stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($1.80). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 135.99% and a net margin of 253.70%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National CineMedia by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in National CineMedia by 112.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

