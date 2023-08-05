Thomas F. Lesinski Sells 4,931 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $18,244.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
National CineMedia Trading Up 828.2 %
National CineMedia stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $18.50.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($1.80). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 135.99% and a net margin of 253.70%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than National CineMedia
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.