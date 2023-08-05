Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $231.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.81.

NYSE:TT opened at $204.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $139.07 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.43.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after buying an additional 3,976,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,863,000 after buying an additional 80,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,061,000 after acquiring an additional 471,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

