Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 651,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after buying an additional 172,301 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DoorDash from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $6,236,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,985.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,247.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $6,236,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,985.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 965,722 shares of company stock worth $70,780,330. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $83.59 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.47.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

