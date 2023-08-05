Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.08 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $81.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 27.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.