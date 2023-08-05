Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 340 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after buying an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,363,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Down 1.6 %

Etsy stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.44 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 66.03% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,852,682 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

