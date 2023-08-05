Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $184,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $220,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $793,850.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $184,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,110 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 190.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

