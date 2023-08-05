TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CFO Scott A. Mell Sells 1,200 Shares

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,200 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $30,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at $662,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TriMas Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $25.69 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $233.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.81 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRS shares. TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BWS Financial began coverage on TriMas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriMas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TriMas by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TriMas by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

