Truist Financial Boosts Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target to $15.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.36.
Aaron’s Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.45 million, a P/E ratio of -170.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aaron’s
In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $54,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 44,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aaron’s
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.