Truist Financial Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $340.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SEDG. HSBC started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $359.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $182.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.41 and its 200-day moving average is $288.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.84. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $182.35 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 776,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,896,000 after buying an additional 75,384 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after buying an additional 420,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

