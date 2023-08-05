TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $593-613 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $609.74 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.38-$2.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $633.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.51 million. TTEC had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that TTEC will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Marc Holtzman bought 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $249,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,119,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,701,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 131,719 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

