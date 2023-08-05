Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UBER. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.03.

UBER opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

