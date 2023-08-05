United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.62

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.
United Parcel Service has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. United Parcel Service has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $11.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.
United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %
UPS opened at $180.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 292.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
