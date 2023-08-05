Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 10604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is -3,399.15%.

UPBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Upbound Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $26,994.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,002.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 3.45.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

