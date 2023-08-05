V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 27.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in V.F. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of V.F. by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 103,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VFC opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $48.20.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

