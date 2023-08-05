VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $154.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.73. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

