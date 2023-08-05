Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 253.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $410.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

