Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s previous close.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $32.62 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,875,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $292,902,000 after purchasing an additional 208,002 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 7,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 142,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.