Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 14,896 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 26.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 91,872 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $5,740,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.04.

NASDAQ EA opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.02.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

