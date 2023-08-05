Versor Investments LP Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,655 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,718,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

